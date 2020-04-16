Se7en signs with new agency DMOST Entertainment

Singer Se7en has signed an exclusive contract with a new agency - DMOST Entertainment.

The label revealed on April 17, "We are looking forward to expanding our music production after signing with Se7en. We will do provide our fullest support so that Se7en can showcase his unhindered capabilities not only as a singer, but also in various areas."

Having debuted in 2003 as a hot solo artist with his 1st album 'Just Listen', Se7en is currently promoting actively through musicals, variety shows, etc. Meanwhile, DMOST Entertainment is home to stars like Lee Sang Min, Narsha, Jisook, Kim Hyo Jin, Shin Ah Young, and more.

