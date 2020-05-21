Popular online community post states that (G)I-DLE’s Soojin and Cosmic Girls’ Seola are becoming popular among lesbians in Korea

A popular online community post has stated that (G)I-DLE’s Soojin and Cosmic Girls’ Seola are the two trending female idols among lesbians in Korea.

Due to the growing number of talented female idol groups and girl crush concepts, many girl groups are facing an increase in female fans. According to the poster, many of their lesbian friends changed their ideal type to Soojin and Seola after seeing them. Netizens unanimously agreed that both idols were gorgeous, saying:

“Love for Soojin just spills over everywhere.”

“They both have a vibe where they’re shy but are cute once you get to know them.”

“Soojin has a lot of female stans.”

“Soojin is so pretty. Even her bare face is pretty.”

“Seola is my ideal type.”

“I love both of them so much.”

What do you think?