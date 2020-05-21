7

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Popular online community post states that (G)I-DLE’s Soojin and Cosmic Girls’ Seola are becoming popular among lesbians in Korea

AKP STAFF

A popular online community post has stated that (G)I-DLE’s Soojin and Cosmic Girls’ Seola are the two trending female idols among lesbians in Korea.

Due to the growing number of talented female idol groups and girl crush concepts, many girl groups are facing an increase in female fans. According to the poster, many of their lesbian friends changed their ideal type to Soojin and Seola after seeing them. Netizens unanimously agreed that both idols were gorgeous, saying:

“Love for Soojin just spills over everywhere.”

“They both have a vibe where they’re shy but are cute once you get to know them.”

“Soojin has a lot of female stans.”

“Soojin is so pretty. Even her bare face is pretty.”

“Seola is my ideal type.”

“I love both of them so much.”

What do you think?

  1. Seola
  2. Soojin
8 1,092 Share 100% Upvoted

4

quark123953,590 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

The wording "facing a growing number of female fans" makes it sounds like it's an obstacle.

Share

2

nowaynoway485 pts 12 minutes ago 1
12 minutes ago

I would dump my boyfriend for soojin , Im not even joking lol

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND