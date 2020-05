Girl group LOONA has been spotted on Jeju Island.

Fans are speculating that the group is currently filming a summery comeback MV. Pictures on social media showed LOONA's stylists and hairstylists at Jeju Island as well, raising anticipation.

loona's stylist just posted that she's in jeju island so loona are for sure still there filming something important pic.twitter.com/AAq4dMknpr — gundam jinsoul (@jinsoulbelts) May 20, 2020

Loona's hair dressers also seem to be at Jeju Island as well🌻 pic.twitter.com/yg3H3RTdkc — ☆•°Loona Project°•☆ (@Loona_Project) May 20, 2020

Another Twitter user stated they spotted girls wearing summery outfits while filming as well, raising expectations for a possible summer-themed comeback concept.

got pictures of loona in jeju... if the outfits they're wearing are the mv outfits... it's uh... a choice.. a summery choice — 🍑 mars (@_0222fm) May 20, 2020

Are you excited for a summery LOONA comeback?