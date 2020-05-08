Actress Han So Hwee selected as the new muse of BARREL

Actress Han So Hwee has been chosen as the new muse for Korean sports apparel brand BARREL.

The announcement was made on May 8th on BARREL's website. She is currently playing a pilates instructor in popular JTBC drama 'World Of The Married', which many believe play an important role in her securing the role. The popular actress is gaining a huge amount of popularity for her beauty, fashion sense, and acting skills. The first picture from her shoot with the brand shows the beautiful actress posing naturally for the camera.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Han So Hwee's upcoming activities with the brand.