6

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Actress Han So Hwee selected as the new muse of BARREL

AKP STAFF

Actress Han So Hwee has been chosen as the new muse for Korean sports apparel brand BARREL.

The announcement was made on May 8th on BARREL's website. She is currently playing a pilates instructor in popular JTBC drama 'World Of The Married', which many believe play an important role in her securing the role. The popular actress is gaining a huge amount of popularity for her beauty, fashion sense, and acting skills. The first picture from her shoot with the brand shows the beautiful actress posing naturally for the camera. 

Stay tuned for more news regarding Han So Hwee's upcoming activities with the brand. 

  1. Han So Hwee
1 866 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Procrastinating950 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago
I remember her from Shinee's Tell me what to do MV. Her looks really stand out.

Share
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
13 hours ago   122   75,701

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND