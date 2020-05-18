Ji Chang Wook is a sleepy manager in his first still cuts for SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie'

On May 19, SBS's upcoming new Fri-Sat drama 'Backstreet Rookie' unveiled first comical still cuts of Ji Chang Wook, in the role of the male lead Choi Dae Hyun!

In 'Backstreet Rookie', a drama based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, Ji Chang Wook plays the role of a handsome, but rather clumsy convenience store manager. As you can see in his still cuts, Choi Dae Hyun is often sleep-deprived while manning the convenience store counter on late nights, but when a customer pops in, he always puts on a ragged smile.

SBS's new Fri-Sat romantic comedy 'Backstreet Rookie', also starring Kim Yoo Jung, premieres on June 12 at 10 PM KST! Will you be watching?



