18

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens point out similarities between Baekhyun and Kang Daniel's music videos

AKP STAFF

Netizens have pointed out the similarities between Baekhyun and Kang Daniel's solo albums.

Baekhyun recently made a comeback with his new solo album 'Delight' and title track "Candy", and an online community post has received a lot of attention for noting the many similarities between Baekhyun's newest video and Kang Daniel's previous music videos

The post highlighted similar scenes in both music videos, going so far as to show that Kang Daniel's previous female backup dancer made an appearance in Baekhyun's newest MV as well. 

Netizen comments include: 


"They are really similar..."

"I'm not trying to fight but music videos generally use a lot of those types of scenes a lot. Like the curtain one."

"Why would Baekhyun want to copy Kang Daniel... Baekhyun is doing a lot better than him."

"I'm not sure if this is just me, but the choreography does look similar. Maybe it's because the female backup dancer is the same?"

"This is a controversy only on these online communities. The fans don't think they are similar."

What do you think? 

  1. Baekhyun
  2. Kang Daniel
11 2,364 Share 58% Upvoted

3

nunyabsnss4,377 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh, Lord, this post was just created to cause fanwars to increase clicks. Really disgusting and unnecessary. Kang Daniel and Baekhyun are BOTH Kings and you should stream 2U and Candy and not get them involved in this pettiness. They both already deal with so many antis especially poor Daniel. I'm an EXO-L and I love Daniel and Danitys.

Share

1

Ricu4,492 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Haven't watched Baekhyun's MV, but only judging from these pictures here, these don't look suspiciously similar to me at all. Nothing that hasn't already been done before by someone else than Kang Daniel. I think this is a reach.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
9 hours ago   110   22,596
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
3 hours ago   10   579
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
9 hours ago   110   22,596

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND