BTOB's Eunkwang unveiled the track list for his solo album 'FoRest : Entrance'.

The popular idol is making his solo comeback after releasing his pre-release single "Dear My Dear" earlier this year. Pastel colors and surreal images are playing an important theme in Eunkwang's comeback, leaving fans curious about his concept.

Check out the credits above and stay tuned for Eunkwang's comeback on June 8th.