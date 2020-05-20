Bang Ye Dam to release his 1st solo single ahead of TREASURE's full debut this July

TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam has just announced the release of his 1st solo single, as a big surprise gift to fans!

As previously announced, YG Entertainment's new 12-member rookie boy group TREASURE will be debuting some time in July of 2020. But just ahead of that, fans can look forward to the release of Bang Ye Dam's 1st solo single very soon some time in June, including a full MV.

Bang Ye Dam's upcoming single was recorded before TREASURE's full debut decision, as the idol has been a trainee under YGE for the past 7 years. Read YG Entertainment's full notice regarding TREASURE's upcoming plans, below!