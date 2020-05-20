11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Bang Ye Dam to release his 1st solo single ahead of TREASURE's full debut this July

TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam has just announced the release of his 1st solo single, as a big surprise gift to fans!

As previously announced, YG Entertainment's new 12-member rookie boy group TREASURE will be debuting some time in July of 2020. But just ahead of that, fans can look forward to the release of Bang Ye Dam's 1st solo single very soon some time in June, including a full MV. 

Bang Ye Dam's upcoming single was recorded before TREASURE's full debut decision, as the idol has been a trainee under YGE for the past 7 years. Read YG Entertainment's full notice regarding TREASURE's upcoming plans, below!

83degrees3,009 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

I just wanna go on record to say, blinks are a humiliating species. Why it's relevant, you'll have to ask the hundreds spreading rumors and wishing death on or about YG and Yo Dam. Smfh. I hate being 25 years in a Fandom of 12 year old twats. I just want to point out there that while a great majority of them are awful, some of us are pretty normal.


Anyway, congrats to Yo Dam. I hope both his solo and group debut are met with success and warmth.

longtymnosee375 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

He's coming! GOD YEDAM!

