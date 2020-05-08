NCT 127 get in touch with their dark side in 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' 2nd player teaser images

NCT 127 have revealed their '2nd player' teaser images for 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'.



In the teaser images below, NCT 127 get in touch with their dark side as they dress in black, almost-gothic, leather outfits. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.



Take a look at NCT 127's latest teaser images below, the '1st player' teaser video here if you missed it, and the '2nd player' teaser video here. What do you think of NCT 127's concept below?





WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #TAEYONG



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/DrkEEj3jEV — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #JOHNNY



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/KlW6aAqvX4 — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #TAEIL



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/oR4GH5FTgk — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #JUNGWOO



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/mPHawf5IkW — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #MARK



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/Liaw0ZJjOK — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #JAEHYUN



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/QzqJXdPGmX — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #YUTA



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/vB41hewqIl — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020

WARM UP : 2ND PLAYER #DOYOUNG



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/iJOq8xXFFu — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 8, 2020