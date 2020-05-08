NCT 127 get in touch with their dark side in 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' 2nd player teaser images

NCT 127 have revealed their '2nd player' teaser images for 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'.
In the teaser images below, NCT 127 get in touch with their dark side as they dress in black, almost-gothic, leather outfits. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.
Take a look at NCT 127's latest teaser images below, the '1st player' teaser video here if you missed it, and the '2nd player' teaser video here. What do you think of NCT 127's concept below?
