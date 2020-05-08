1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper pH-1 disposes of a body in 'Packitup!' MV

Rapper pH-1 has dropped his music video for "Packitup!".

In the MV, pH-1 makes his way into a desolate desert where he ends up disposing of a body. "Packitup!" is the title track of his upcoming album 'X', 'The Worst Mixtape', and the lyrics reflect the rapper's feeling on music charts, personal taste, critics, and more.

Watch pH-1's "Packitup!" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

