Mijoo reveals how she embarrassed the Lovelyz members and impressed Yoo Jae Suk

Mijoo revealed how she embarrassed the Lovelyz members yet impressed Yoo Jae Suk at the same time.



On the May 19th episode of 'Video Star', Park Na Rae shared that Yoo Jae Suk had been very impressed by something Mijoo did, and the Lovelyz member began talking about the unique poses she would take on when meeting fans at music shows. Park Na Rae saw a photo of her on the way to a music show and asked, "Why are you so far away from the rest of your members?"



She responded, "If you want to do a proper pose, you have to stay a bit away." When asked what the other Lovelyz members think, Mijoo said, "At first, the members were embarrassed. They asked me why I did that, but these days, they thank me. Because of me, Lovelyz was able to get #1 in search rankings once. These days, they support me."



Check out the segment above! What do you think of Mijoo's poses?