MONSTA X is less than two weeks away from the release of their latest mini album 'Fantasia X'!

On April 27 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group took to their official social media channels to reveal the album's tracklist. The album includes seven tracks in total, including title track "Flow," which was composed and arranged largely by Jooheon, with additional lyrics written by I.M.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

Check out the full tracklist below!