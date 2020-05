Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung dropped a cover of Baekhyun's "UN Village".

The song is originally a rhythmical, groovy song, and Ryu Soo Jung added her own color into her cover. She said, "I love this song. It makes me feel at ease when I listen to it. I hope you listen to this and have a good night."

Ryu Soo Jung will be releasing her first ever solo album 'Tiger Eyes' on the 20th. As you wait for her solo, check out her cover above.