ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes jaw drops with his visuals and proportions

STARNEWS

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's flawless paparazzi photos have made netizens' jaws drop.

Recent photos and gifs of the gorgeous idol have been circulating around the internet, and netizens can't believe how handsome he is. Cha Eun Woo spotted greeting reporters in a fashionable gray shirt and light denim jeans. Comments include:

"Wow is body proportions are even more impressive than I thought."

"The fit of his clothes, physique, and face are all perfect."

"He's smart, handsome, kind, and fit. How is he so perfect?"

"This is god level."

"His face is so small."





Check out all the pictures and gifs below.

NEWSEN

STARNEWS