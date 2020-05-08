12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes jaw drops with his visuals and proportions

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's flawless paparazzi photos have made netizens' jaws drop. 

Recent photos and gifs of the gorgeous idol have been circulating around the internet, and netizens can't believe how handsome he is. Cha Eun Woo spotted greeting reporters in a fashionable gray shirt and light denim jeans. Comments include:

"Wow is body proportions are even more impressive than I thought." 

"The fit of his clothes, physique, and face are all perfect."

"He's smart, handsome, kind, and fit. How is he so perfect?"

"This is god level."

"His face is so small."


Check out all the pictures and gifs below. 

SkyDaynz34 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Tall ✅.
sexy body ✅.
beautiful face ✅.

wow he is a perfect visual, He can to be the best male visual from 3rd gen.

2

Shine21119 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

He is actually damn hot. I love him best in simple clothes

