Nature sing 'Oh My Gosh' for web drama 'Girl's World' OST Part.1

Girl group Nature was first up to sing a lighthearted, fluffy OST titled "Oh My Gosh" for tvN D's newest web drama, 'Girl's World'!





Nature's OST "Oh My Gosh" is a refreshing theme song to express the overall mood of 'Girl's World', with an upbeat synthesizer sound accompanying Nature's melodic voices. The lyrics depict many relatable struggles that girls in their teens deal with, from friendship, to outer appearance, career path, etc.





Meanwhile, based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Girl's World' starring Oh My Girl's Arin tells the story of an ordinary high schooler and her 3 unique, unordinary friends.

Listen to Nature's "Oh My Gosh", above!

