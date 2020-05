Sunmi celebrated her 28th birthday on May 2 KST.

The global solo star shared a picture on her Instagram that shows a lovely cake decorated with the words "Happy Birthday Sunmi". Born in 1992, Sunmi is celebrating her 28th birthday. Fans have been sending her well-wishes on Twitter saying:

Happy Birthday to the LOML LEE SUNMI 💜🤟🏼

thank you for being such an inspiration in life, a wonderful artist. I love you so much 😊🥰 #HappyMiyaDay#OurPearlSunmi#아름다운_선미에게_영원히_남을게 pic.twitter.com/7Hmw251MCU — caro 💜 sunmi day 🤟🏼 (@startline0325) May 1, 2020

Happy Bday to the most special girl Lee Sunmi



Miyane will always be here with you

Always! @miyaohyeah#HappyMiyaDay#OurPearlSunmi#아름다운_선미에게_영원히_남을게 pic.twitter.com/1ILZr2GsM4 — Sunmi Fancams (@miya_fancam) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday to Sunmi!