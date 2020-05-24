12

2

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF

Hong Suk Chun reacts to empty Itaewon streets due to COVID-19; says it is 'first time in 25 years'

Hong Suk Chun recently opened up about Seoul's current COVID-19 situation.

On May 24 KST, the popular TV personality and restaurateur took to his personal Instagram account to share a few images of his Itaewon-based Italian restaurant My Chelsea and adjacent streets, all completely empty despite the photos being taken during the weekend.


"It's a Sunday with great weather, yet this is my first time in 25 years seeing Itaewon's streets without any people in them for so many weeks," he wrote. "I need to start over. I and local business owners have to try getting things started up again together and start over just like at the beginning when my young dream first came true in this alley. Even My Chelsea, which I've been operating for close to 13 years, also has to try making a fresh start."

"There are a lot of things that I am lacking, but I am going to need to fill them up as I communicate [with everyone] one by one. Crisis is an opportunity. You need to move in order to create an opportunity. To be quietly frustrated is to give up," he continued. "Now I am taking the first step. Thank you once again to everyone who has given me love in times I needed cheers more than swears. I hope you take good care of my new efforts."

He then added the hashtags which can be translated to: #OvercomeCorona, #BeStrongItaewon, #BeStrongDaegu, and #MedicalStaffsFighting.

Meanwhile, Hong Suk Chun most recently appears in the Channel A drama 'Touch,' which concluded this past February.

Check out his Instagram post below!

날씨좋은 일요일 #이태원 길에 몇주째 이렇게 사람이 없는건 25년넘게 처음이다 뭔가를 다시 시작해야겠다 처음 이 골목에서 내 젊은꿈울 이뤄냈던것처럼 처음부터 다시 시작하는 마음으로 동네상인분들과 함께 일어나려한다 13년 가까이 운영하던 #마이첼시 도 새출발을 하려한다 부족한점도 많겠지만 하나하나 소통하며 채워나가야겠다 위기는 기회다 움직여야 그 기회도 만들수있다 가만히 좌절해있는건 포기하는것이다 자 이제 한걸음 시작이다 욕하기보단 응원이 필요할때다 이태원을 사랑해주셨던 모든분들께 다시한번 감사드린다 새로운 노력들을 지켜봐주시길 #코로나극복 #힘내라이태원 #힘내요대구 #의료진화이팅 #자영업자힘내세여

