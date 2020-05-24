Hong Suk Chun reacts to empty Itaewon streets due to COVID-19; says it is 'first time in 25 years'

Hong Suk Chun recently opened up about Seoul's current COVID-19 situation.



On May 24 KST, the popular TV personality and restaurateur took to his personal Instagram account to share a few images of his Itaewon-based Italian restaurant My Chelsea and adjacent streets, all completely empty despite the photos being taken during the weekend.





"It's a Sunday with great weather, yet this is my first time in 25 years seeing Itaewon's streets without any people in them for so many weeks," he wrote. "I need to start over. I and local business owners have to try getting things started up again together and start over just like at the beginning when my young dream first came true in this alley. Even My Chelsea, which I've been operating for close to 13 years, also has to try making a fresh start."



"There are a lot of things that I am lacking, but I am going to need to fill them up as I communicate [with everyone] one by one. Crisis is an opportunity. You need to move in order to create an opportunity. To be quietly frustrated is to give up," he continued. "Now I am taking the first step. Thank you once again to everyone who has given me love in times I needed cheers more than swears. I hope you take good care of my new efforts."

He then added the hashtags which can be translated to: #OvercomeCorona, #BeStrongItaewon, #BeStrongDaegu, and #MedicalStaffsFighting.



Meanwhile, Hong Suk Chun most recently appears in the Channel A drama 'Touch,' which concluded this past February.

