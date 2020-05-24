IU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' for 2nd consecutive week + performances from NU'EST, NCT 127, TXT, and more!

7

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, REDSQUARE debuted with "Color Full," Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung made her solo debut with "Tiger Eyes," and SECRET NUMBER debuted with "Who Dis." NCT 127 came back with "Punch," OnlyOneOf returned with "Angel," Yubin made her comeback with "Me Time," VIXX's Ken returned with "Just For A Moment," and TXT made their comeback with "Can't You See Me."

As for the winner, the nominees were IU's "Eight," NU'EST's "I'm In Trouble," and Bolbbalgan4's "Leo." In the end, IU won with her single "Eight."

Other performers were GWSN, Natty, NU'EST, DooRi, BVNDIT, H&D, and CRAVITY.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: SECRET NUMBER

==

SOLO DEBUT: Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung

==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf

==

COMEBACK: TXT

==

SOLO COMEBACK: VIXX's Ken

==

COMEBACK: Yubin

==

COMEBACK: NCT 127

==

NU'EST

1

