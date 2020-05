MBK Entertainment/Pocketdol Studio's CEO Kim Kwang Soo has been summoned for investigations.

He is accused of rigging votes by giving fake accounts to MBK Entertainment employees so they could rig the outcome of the 'Produce 101' season 1 vote in 2016. Furthermore, he is also accused of pressuring other labels in debuting and making X1 promote despite ongoing police investigations.

Stay tuned for more on the 'Produce 101'-related investigations.