'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi shows off her gorgeous visuals in a photoshoot for Cosmopolitan

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi is serving some strong spring looks in her latest photoshoot with Cosmopolitan.

The talented actress rose to fame after her stellar performance on the highly popular drama, leading to her continuous promotional activities. Her shoot with Cosmopolitan was released on May 21st and shows the actress rocking a peachy makeup look that highlights her gorgeous eyes and complexion.

Meanwhile, Kim Da Mi will be reprising her role as a witch in the upcoming supernatural horror movie 'The Witch 2' in 2021.



