Posted by jennywill

Pentagon, The Boyz, Golden Child, VERIVERY, ONEUS, ONF, and TOO showcase their moves in 'Road to Kingdom' performance practice videos

AKP STAFF

'Road to Kingdom' has released the performance practice videos for each of the groups.

A total of 7 boy groups are competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

In the first episode, the groups each put on a 90 second performance to go against one another and show who was the best performer. You can see the results hereMnet has now released the performance practice videos for all the groups. Check them all out below.

Are you watching the show?


  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
