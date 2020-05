GOT7's JB revealed a guide version of Wanna One's hit song "Light"



During the recent 2-hour long V Live broadcast, the talented artist shared various songs that he had made. One of the songs happened to be Wanna One's hit song "Light" and soon fans were mesmerized by the vibe and quality of the demo. It turns out he made this song with the composing crew for GOT7 but JYP Entertainment didn't approve.

Check it out below. Which version do you like better?