Former PRISTIN member Kyla will be releasing her first solo mini-album.

Coming soon... try and guess what my digital mini album’s name is :) pic.twitter.com/eJxnMswZl5 — Kyla Massie ❤ 카일라 (@kylam_official) May 28, 2020

She posted the announcement on her teaser earlier today, asking her fans to guess the name of her digital mini-album which will be released on June 12. Fans are excited to see her release new music after her exit from the popular Pledis girl group.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Kyla's release.