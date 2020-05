EXO's Baekhyun is celebrating his birthday today.



The popular idol took on three trending hashtags, including #HappyBaekhyunDay, #자랑스러운_큥이날 (The day for our Khyunnie whom we're proud of), and #해피큥데이 (Happy Khyung Day). Fans are showering Baekhyun with congratulations and love, saying:

Happy birthday to the puppy Baekhyun! Thank you for always making Junmyeon and everyone around you happy. I love you ❤️ #HappyBaekhyunDay #자랑스러운_큥이날 #해피큥데이 #행복한큥일 pic.twitter.com/GLuIs56cN9 — junmyeon pics (@kjmarchive) May 5, 2020

baekhyun who wishes to be a source of strength and comfort to the people around him, the happiness he carries is what makes it so easy for people to find a soft spot for him and appreciate his presence. 🖤#자랑스러운_큥이날 #GeniusBaekhyunDay #HappyBaekhyunDay pic.twitter.com/sClzlsOBxd — 백현ee DAY 💗 (@BYUNlES) May 5, 2020

happy birthday to exo-ls’ biggest pride, exo’s brightest light and all-rounded genius idol, byun baekhyun! thank you for everything you’ve given us especially to our sehun. wishing you all the love and happiness in the world 🐶❣️#HappyBaekhyunDay#자랑스러운_큥이날#해피큥데이 pic.twitter.com/Jre1LVnty0 — 내 마음을 훔친 범인은 바로 세훈 🎩🔎 (@milkteus) May 5, 2020

Baekhyun also surprised fans with a teaser image for his upcoming second album to celebrate his birthday as well. Happy birthday to Baekhyun!