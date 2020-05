EXO's Baekhyun has surprised fans with a gorgeous teaser image for his upcoming solo album.





Fans were excited to see the new teaser image on Baekhyun's SM website. Although more details have not been released, fans are excited for Baekhyun's new solo endeavors following his first album 'City Lights' in 2019.

The popular idol will be releasing his second solo album in the near future, so stay tuned for more news regarding Baekhyun's future release!