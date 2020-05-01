Check out TV variety figure brand values for the month of May

On May 2, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of TV variety figures for this month, based on big data analysis.

From April 2 through May 1, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 TV variety figures in fields such as participation, media activity, communication, social activity, etc. Comedian/MC Yoo Jae Suk came in first place once again this month with a total of 2,310,627 points, followed by Park Na Rae in 2nd place with 1,392,059 points, and Park Myung Soo in 3rd place with a total of 1,327,308 points.





From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Sung Joo, Lee Young Ja, Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Song Eun Yi, Super Junior's Heechul, and Yang Se Hyung. Check out the Institute's full analysis results, below.