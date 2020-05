E'LAST is ready to release their first mini-album 'DAY DREAM'.

The group treated fans with two sets of themed images titled 'DAY' and 'DREAM'. The DREAM images show the members sporting white tops with beautiful accessories. The use of flowers, underwater effects, and foliage gives the images a dreamy vibe that shows the group's unique color and personality.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for the group's debut on June 9th.