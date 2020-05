Big Hit Entertainment's audition Twitter account has uploaded a mysterious countdown teaser that has spurred the curiosity of fans!

The mysterious image appears to be signaling a countdown of three days, leading to fan speculation. Some confused fans are saying:

Bighit drops a post without any explanation and leaves us all confused ... fr?! — F⁷🎗 ☻ ⟭⟬ #BlackLivesMatter (@CosmosOfJoyHope) May 28, 2020

ah shit here we go again — ☻⁷ (@hobihoseokk) May 28, 2020

Another lack of information — ララ⁷ #BlackLivesMatter 🎨🌈 (@DeIicatekth) May 28, 2020

Some people think it could be an audition for Big Hit Entertainment's upcoming boy band as the label recently revealed they plan to debut a new boy group in 2022 during their 2020 corporate breifing.

What do you think?