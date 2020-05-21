DSP & JTBC to launch audition program 'Burn Up: Billboard Challenge' with KARD, April, Youngji as special MCs

DSP Media and JTBC Studios are joining together to launch the audition program 'Burn Up: Billboard Challenge'.



On May 20, DSP Media revealed label artists KARD, April, and Youngji of KARA will be featuring as special MCs for the reality series, which will be released on JTBC Studios' official YouTube channel at the end of June.



The audition program will follow contestants as they do their best to achieve their dreams of becoming the next K-pop star. 'Burn Up: Billboard Challenge' is currently accepting online applications, and the profiles of 30 applicants who pass the first round will be reveals. The two final contestants will challenge themselves to charting on Billboard with a song produced by American music producer, composer, and songwriter Bernard 'Harv' Harvey, who's known as Justin Bieber's producer.



