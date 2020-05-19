Cosmic Girls' Seola lays back in 'Neverland' moving teaser

Cosmic Girls' Seola is next in a 'Neverland' moving teaser clip!



In the latest teaser clip, Seola lays back in a moving teaser for their upcoming mini album 'Neverland', which drops on June 9 KST.



As previously reported, Cosmic Girls's upcoming 8th mini album 'Neverland' is set to contain a total of 6 tracks including the title track "Butterfly", as well as "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden". Seola also participated in composing the track "Our Garden".



Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

