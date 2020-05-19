Son Ye Jin voted as #1 female celebrity who's 'always been a beauty'

Son Ye Jin has been voted as the #1 female celebrity who's 'always been a beauty.'



On May 19, netizens on the community portal DCInside voted for "the female celebrity who's always been a beauty since she was younger" on a poll that ran from May 10 to May 16, and Son Ye Jin topped the list with 58.8% of the votes (1,378 votes).



In 2nd place was actress Han Ji Min, and in 3rd place was actress Song Hye Kyo. Other actresses who made the list include Kim Tae Hee, Lee Young Ae, and Han Ga In.



In other news, Son Ye Jin starred in the tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You', which wrapped up this past February.



Do you agree with the ranking?