AB6IX will be returning with a more 'Vivid' image this summer, with the release of their 2nd mini album!





Ahead of their first full comeback of 2020, AB6IX have unveiled a colorful, youthful first set of concept photos for their 2nd mini album, catching fans by surprise. Each of the members bring out their own, boyish charms dressed in vibrant casual styles, using quirky props to depict objects of youth.



Can't wait for more details on AB6IX's 2nd mini album 'Vivid'!