BTS's 'Fake Love' becomes group's 3rd music video to surpass 700 million YouTube views

"Fake Love" has surpassed 700 million YouTube views!



According to BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment, the music video for the single, which was the title track on the group's 3rd full-length album 'Love Yourself: Tear' and originally released in May 2018, hit the 700 million view mark on May 24 at 6:14 PM KST. The music video hit this number only seven months after hitting 600 million views.



"Fake Love" is the third music video to reach 700 million for the group, following "DNA" and "Boy With Luv."



Meanwhile, BTS's other music videos exceeding 100 million views are currently as follows: "DNA" exceeded 900 million views, "Boy With Luv" exceeded 700 million views, "Fire" and "Mic Drop" exceeded 600 million views, "Dope" and "Blood Sweat & Tears" exceeded 500 million views, "Save Me" and "Not Today" exceeded 400 million views, "Boy In Luv" and "Spring Day" exceeded 300 million views, "War Of Hormone" and "I Need U" exceeded 200 million views, and "Danger," "Just One Day," "We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2," "Run," "Serendipity," "Singularity," "No More Dream," and the Kinetic Manifesto film for "On" have exceeded 100 million views.



Congratulations to BTS on another YouTube milestone!