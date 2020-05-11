9

Kim Da Mi brings out her maximum charm in newest CF for Seezn

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi is bringing out all her unique charm in her CF for TV streaming service Seezn

The plucky actress can be seen showing off her professionalism on set as she coolly aces all her lines with self-confidence. Her youthful features and excellent diction prove to viewers that this actress is one who captures the attention while on any screen. Kim Da Mi has been rising in popularity after the success of 'Itaewon Class,' and fans are excited to see her in her upcoming works as well.

Check out the cool CF above!

