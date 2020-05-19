10

Berry Good's Johyun criticized for talking positively about her 'lingerie CF' body but calling Lovelyz's Mijoo a 'chopstick'

Berry Good's Johyun sparked criticism after she made a comment about Lovelyz Mijoo on the May 19th episode of 'Video Star'

When the MC's asked Johyun about comparisons made between her and Mijoo's figures. Johyun apparently stated that she thought her body was better than Mijoo's. While Mijoo showed off her figure for the viewers, Johyun stated: "Of course Mijoo has a pretty figure but she's like a chopstick. I filmed a lingerie CF recently."

Netizens criticized Johyun for her comments, saying: 


"What BS."

"That's a sentence she said without thinking at all."

"Johyun is so sly and I dislike that."

"How thoughtless."

"How rude are you to your industry senior?"

"Take it easy..."

Do you think netizens are overreacting? Check out the video below. 

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

I mean, first of all, body shaming is gross, especially when it's in a public forum like this.

Second of all, she's just lying. Have you seen Mijoo? She's stunning from head to toe. She's the most beautiful Kpop star that I've personally seen, so I don't even know where this 'chopstick' remark comes from. Honestly, probably feels threatened.

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Women should be each other's support system, not each other's enemies and competition. Never put down another woman, especially in public, just to praise yourself. We're in this together.

