Berry Good's Johyun criticized for talking positively about her 'lingerie CF' body but calling Lovelyz's Mijoo a 'chopstick'

Berry Good's Johyun sparked criticism after she made a comment about Lovelyz Mijoo on the May 19th episode of 'Video Star'.

When the MC's asked Johyun about comparisons made between her and Mijoo's figures. Johyun apparently stated that she thought her body was better than Mijoo's. While Mijoo showed off her figure for the viewers, Johyun stated: "Of course Mijoo has a pretty figure but she's like a chopstick. I filmed a lingerie CF recently."





Netizens criticized Johyun for her comments, saying:





"What BS."

"That's a sentence she said without thinking at all."

"Johyun is so sly and I dislike that."

"How thoughtless."



"How rude are you to your industry senior?"

"Take it easy..."

Do you think netizens are overreacting? Check out the video below.

