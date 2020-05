Baekhyun's aesthetics are definitely shining through in his latest teaser images for his upcoming solo release 'Delight'.

The handsome idol poses in purple-tinted light as he moodily stares into the camera. Fans are excited to see a more mature side to the popular idol in his solo comeback.

Check out all the pictures below and stay tuned for more news on Baekhyun's May 25th comeback.