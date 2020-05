Lovelyz's Soojung is ready to make a strong impression with her solo mini-album 'TIGER EYES'.

The first track video for the album promises two catchy tracks that are bound to have fans grooving along to the smooth beats. Soojung's visuals are also seen shining through as she stuns in light blue hair and fun prints.

Check out the track video below and stay tuned for Soojung's solo debut on May 20th at 6 PM KST.