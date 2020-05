EXO's Baekhyun is here to slay with his first MV teaser for song "Candy".

The popular idol and vocalist has been treating fans with teaser content as he gears up for his solo album 'Delight'. The first MV teaser shows Baekhyun showing off his dance skills while his gorgeous vocals croon in the background. The neon-colored teaser images show his fun personality and delicate visuals.

Stay tuned for Baekhyun's release on May 25th.