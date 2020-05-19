TWICE's Mina radiates purity in her individual 'More & More' comeback image

TWICE's Mina is the picture of a pure, white flower in her individual 'More & More' comeback teaser image!

TWICE will be returning this June 1 at 6 PM KST with their 9th mini album 'More & More' and their title track of the same name. So far, each of the members have transformed into elegant spring fairies in a lush garden with their first set of concept images, welcoming the warm season with their fans.

Look out for Momo and Jungyeon's individual teasers coming later this week, followed by even more comeback hints soon!

