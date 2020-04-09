5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'

Former LABOUM member and former 'Mr. House Husband' wife Yulhee will be making her first ever guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star'!

According to reports on April 9, Yulhee attended a recording for 'Radio Star' back on April 8 alongside announcer Lim Hyun Joo. The other guests of this recording have not yet been revealed. 

Meanwhile, Yulhee recently began greeting fans and viewers via her very own YouTube channel, after her husband and F.T. Island member Minhwan enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this year. This will mark Yulhee's first broadcast appearance since she gave birth to twins Ahrin and Ahyoon back in February.

You can catch Yulhee's guest appearance on 'Radio Star' this April 29.

0 757 Share 71% Upvoted
