12

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Best friends TVXQ's Changmin & Super Junior's Kyuhyun to guest on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on April 9, best friends TVXQ's Changmin and Super Junior's Kyuhyun recently attended a recording for tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' as guests!

The two stars will be appearing on the music quiz variety show in order to promote Changmin's solo debut mini album, 'Chocolate'. Fans can catch Changmin and Kyuhyun's guest episode of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' this April 18 at 7:40 PM KST. 

Meanwhile earlier this week, it was reported that Super Junior members Leeteuk and Eunhyuk also planned on appearing as guests on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' some time this month. 

  1. Kyuhyun
  2. Changmin
0 274 Share 86% Upvoted
Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
1 hour ago   0   757
Jonghyun, Key
Key posts a tribute to Jonghyun on Instagram
12 hours ago   12   17,011
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
15 hours ago   9   10,566
Kim Gu Ra
Kim Gu Ra confirms he's living with girlfriend
21 hours ago   3   14,411

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND