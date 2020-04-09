Best friends TVXQ's Changmin & Super Junior's Kyuhyun to guest on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

According to media outlet reports on April 9, best friends TVXQ's Changmin and Super Junior's Kyuhyun recently attended a recording for tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' as guests!

The two stars will be appearing on the music quiz variety show in order to promote Changmin's solo debut mini album, 'Chocolate'. Fans can catch Changmin and Kyuhyun's guest episode of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' this April 18 at 7:40 PM KST.



Meanwhile earlier this week, it was reported that Super Junior members Leeteuk and Eunhyuk also planned on appearing as guests on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' some time this month.