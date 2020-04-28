3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Gong Hyo Jin is the gorgeous new muse of cosmetics brand 'Amuse'

Actress Gong Hyo Jin has been announced as the new face of cosmetics brand 'Amuse'!

The brand revealed on April 28, "We chose Gong Hyo Jin as well felt that her iconic status in the world of beauty and fashion, as well as her unrestrained, confident, and honest personality, fit well with our brand direction."

In her first promotional photoshoot with 'Amuse', Gong Hyo Jin charmed onlookers with her lovely smile while wearing 'Amuse's new cream blush line. Check out her gorgeous photoshoot cuts below!

