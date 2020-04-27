1

AOA's Jimin is all smiles after dyeing her hair black, fans love her new look

AOA's Jimin has dyed her hair black.

The formerly light-haired idol uploaded photos to social media on April 27th showing off her new look with a bright smile. The FNC artist is seen laughing in candid photos while sporting a simple but classic outfit. 

Fans are loving Jimin's happy expressions and new style, saying:

"So pretty, our empress."

"This color suits her the best."

"I love black hair on her so much."

I hope we can keep seeing you smiling brightly Jimin!"

"I like this look 100 times better."

What do you think? 

