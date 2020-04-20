4

MYNAME's Insoo signs with iMe Korea

AKP STAFF

MYNAME's Insoo has signed with iMe Korea.

Insoo had debuted in 2011 with MYNAME. He had recently been discharged from the army, and has been acting on 'Handsome Tigers'. He signed with iMe Korea on the 20th, who said, "We will be supporting him fully so he can be active in various aspects. Please show a lot of love and support to Insoo."

iMe Korea is home to actors such as Bong Tae Gyu and Lee Se Jin (from 'Produce X 101') as well as singers Dream NoteFly to the Sky's Brian, and much more.

