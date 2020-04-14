Fans celebrate MONSTA X Jooheon's return by raising his mixtape track 'Red Carpet' on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales'

According to Billboard on April 14, MONSTA X member Jooheon's 2018 mixtape title track "Red Carpet" has debuted on the 'World Digital Song Sales' chart for the first time since its release, at #16 this week!

Fans of MONSTA X decided to stream Jooheon's "Red Carpet" on this day after hearing the good news that he would be ending his brief hiatus from promotions soon, rejoining his fellow MONSTA X members for a full group comeback. Earlier, MONSTA X confirmed their comeback date for May 11 with 'Fantasia X'.

Meanwhile, previously after its release in August of 2018, Jooheon's 1st solo mixtape 'DWTD' debuted on Billboard's 'World Albums' chart at #8, marking Jooheon as the only MONSTA X member to chart on 'World Albums' as a soloist. Now, Jooheon is also the only MONSTA X member to chart on 'World Digital Song Sales' as a soloist.

Congratulations and welcome back, Jooheon!

