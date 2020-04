TREASURE's pre-debut 'Editorial' series is back, with today's members Junghwan, Jeongwoo, Bang Ye Dam, Haruto, Doyoung, and Asahi!

This week's 'TREASURE Editorial Vol. 7' profile photos feature the rookie boy group members in simple, clean, and casual styles against a plain white background. Each member expresses a different mood with their expressions and auras, making fans swoon.

Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE's debut, coming later this year!