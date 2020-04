How Entertainment has introduced second member Lee Ha Eun of the agency's first ever upcoming rookie girl group!

Born in December of 2003, Lee Ha Eun is a new face from How Entertainment's girl group trainee team (known as HOWZ). Last week, the agency kicked off their weekly rookie girl group trainee reveal photos with former 'Produce 48' contestant Wang Ke.

How Entertainment plans on revealing a new trainee every week on Wednesdays at 12 PM KST, so keep your eyes peeled!