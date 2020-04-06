MONSTA X to perform short set for MTV's 'Unplugged At Home' social distancing campaign

MONSTA X will be joining a very special version of MTV's 'Unplugged' series!



The group will be performing for MTV's 'Unplugged At Home' series, joining the list of artists who have already participated, like FINNEAS, Alessia Cara, Wyclef Jean, and Yungblud. Fans will be able to check out a short set of songs performed by the group through MTV's various social media platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.





Meanwhile, 'Unplugged At Home' is part of MTV's #AloneTogether campaign to educate young adults about social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

