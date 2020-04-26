Taeyeon honors 49th day of father's passing with heartfelt Instagram post

Taeyeon recently wrote a bittersweet message to her father on Instagram.



On April 26 KST, she wrote the message: "I will keep you deep inside my heart. My dear father." The accompanying image was one of her father holding a camcorder while proudly taking a video of her.



April 26 was the 49th day since Taeyeon's father's passing, which is an important day in Korea due to the nation's Buddhist origins, as it signifies the day his spirit finished his trials in the afterlife and could be reincarnated.



Meanwhile, fellow Girls' Generation member Sooyoung was among the many who left their thoughts in response to her post, with Sooyoung leaving a sweet comment that reads, "Dad, we love you."







