Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NU'EST's Minhyun is sexy and sophisticated in new teasers for 'The Nocturne'

Minhyun is the latest NU'EST member to get his own teaser images for their comeback!

On April 26 KST, Pledis Entertainment unveiled two concept images of Minhyun for NU'EST's 8th mini album 'The Nocturne.' In one image, he stands introspectively, leaning against a chair in a sleek all-black look. While in the second image, he appears to be reading a manuscript, looking handsome in a dark green sweater.

Meanwhile, 'The Nocturne' is set for release on May 11.

Check out the teasers below!

